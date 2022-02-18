Fighting in northern Ethiopia's Afar region has "engulfed" a camp housing refugees from neighbouring Eritrea, killing five people and forcing thousands to flee.

The UN refugee agency said in a statement on Friday that armed men launched an attack on February 3 in the Bahrale camp near the border with Tigray.

"At least five refugees were killed and several women were kidnapped," the statement said. "Family members lost one another in the chaos of fleeing the camp."

The Barahle camp is situated near the border between Afar and Tigray.

"We condemn the attack on the refugee camp and reiterate the call for cessation of hostilities to avoid further destruction and potential loss of life for refugees and Ethiopians alike, and so that much needed humanitarian assistance can reach them," the UN statement said.

The assault earlier this month is the latest blow to the more than 100,000 Eritrean refugees living in Ethiopia, whose camps have been repeatedly caught up in a grinding 15-month war.

Toll of fighting