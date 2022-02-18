Gokhan Gultekin, Sedat Gurbuz, Said Nesar Hashemi, Mercedes Kierpacz, Hamza Kurtovic, Vili Viorel Paun, Fatih Saracoglu, Ferhat Unvar, and Kaloyan Velkov—nine people—were killed, and five others wounded, when Tobias Rathjen attacked two shisha bars in the German town of Hanau on February 19, 2020. The assailant then went home to kill his mother and himself.

The attack was racially motivated. The families of the first nine victims had migrated to Germany and lived there for generations. Rathjen had published a “manifesto” on the Internet months before the attack, calling for genocide and sharing obscure conspiracy theories. He had also sent letters to German authorities, making his intentions clear.

“The attack shook Hanau. Many people were traumatised, and some locked themselves up in their homes. It is a devastating fact, but we no longer felt safe in the country that we were born and raised in,” Selma Yilmaz-Ilkhan, member of the Hanau City Council and head of political party Wir Sind Hanau (We Are Hanau), tells TRT World.

“The sense of insecurity still lingers, and I don’t think it will go away easily, because the racist mentality behind the attack still remains,” she adds.

Cetin Gultekin, brother of Gokhan Gultekin, expresses the same concern, adding that the situation got worse even as the Turkish community protested and fought against racism.

“There has been a 35 percent increase in firearms licences in two years since the attack. The more we called for guns to be taken from racists, the more they armed themselves. How can we feel safe?” he questions in a statement to TRT World.

Rise of the far-right

The attack in Hanau was not a one-off incident in Germany. It was preceded by two other right-wing extremist attacks in 2019—the assassination of Walter Lubcke and the anti-semitic Halle Synagogue attack.

Lubcke’s assassination was linked to his pro-refugee stance, as neo-Nazi extremist Stephan Ernst confessed to killing him. The Halle attack was committed by Stephan Balliet, who had initially planned to raid the city's synagogue during Yom Kippur but failed, and instead opened fire at passersby, killing two. Baillet had been inspired by the Christchurch attack.

Even then, attacks against citizens of non-German descent were not new. From 2000 to 2007, the far-right National Socialist Underground (NSU) group had targeted Turkish migrants and killed 10 people, eight of whom were of Turkish descent. However, German police and intelligence failed to consider that a neo-Nazi motive could be behind the murders, neglecting the country’s far-right menace.

“We were blind in the right eye for too long,” the country’s former interior minister Horst Seehofer admitted on November 2021, ten years after the police found far-right ideology behind the murders.

The assassination of Lubcke, along with the Halle and Hanau attacks, constituted proof that right-wing extremist attacks had become prevalent in Germany, and were not going anywhere, with each attack committed by an unstable individual who acted alone, and had been radicalised by racism and a far-right agenda.

Lat year, ahead of the first anniversary of the Hanau attack, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas had said the attack was foreseeable, citing a 2020 report from the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), which estimated the number of right-wing extremists in Germany at over 33,000, adding that over 13,000 of those people were considered to have tendencies toward violence.

German police recorded 23,604 crimes related to a far-right agenda in 2020, surpassing the previous record of 23,555 crimes in 2016 when the refugee influx was at its peak.

The BfV also found that the country’s far-right had become more radicalised during the pandemic as the extremist agenda found a new platform to flourish along with protests against coronavirus measures.

Was the Hanau attack a turning point?

In a sense, the Hanau attack was a wake-up call for Germany. In the aftermath of the attack, they set up a Federal Government committee, called The Cabinet Committee for the Fight Against Racism and Right-wing Extremism, in March 2020 to track and tackle all forms of hostility against specific groups in society.