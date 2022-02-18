The Ukrainian military and their Moscow-backed separatist foes have traded allegations of fresh ceasefire breaches, escalating tensions amid fears of a Russian invasion.

The Ukrainian joint command centre for the eastern front said the rebels had violated the ceasefire 20 times between midnight and 9:00 am local on Friday (2200 to 0700 GMT).

The Donetsk and Lugansk separatist groups said the army had fired 27 times.

The latest upticks in violence involving artillery and mortar attacks are being watched around the world, with the United States and its NATO allies alleging that the Kremlin is looking for an excuse to invade Ukraine.

Russia, which has massed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders, said on Thursday it was "deeply concerned" with the flare-up and was watching the situation closely.

Ceasefire violations

Monitors from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) reported 189 ceasefire violations in the eastern Donetsk region on Thursday, up from 24 the previous day.

It counted 402 ceasefire violations in the smaller neighbouring Lugansk region, up from 129 on Wednesday.

Russian-backed separatists control the eastern parts of both regions.