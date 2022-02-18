It's been two years since nine people, including four Germans of Turkish origin, were massacred by a far-right terrorist in Hanau, Germany.

On February 19 2020, the 43-year-old Tobias Rathjen approached two locations, Midnight Shisha Bar and Arena Bar and Cafe, and shot dead nine people who were socialising with their friends. Rathjen later killed himself and his mother.

"My son called me on the night of the incident. He asked me to come to the cafe immediately because his uncle had been shot," Cetin Gultekin told TRT World.

Gultekin lost his brother in the terror attack.

"The police gathered families trying to reach their relatives. They made us wait until six in the morning. Then, they counted the names of the deceased, and my late brother Gokhan was also on that list," Gultekin added, saying that their lives have been devastated ever since.

Gultekin's father passed away 38 days after his brother Gokhan's death. The old man couldn't bear the loss of his son.

A few days after the terror attack, members of a far-right group were arrested in a nationwide investigation for planning coordinated attacks on politicians, asylum seekers and Muslims.

Six months prior to the Hanau incident, two people were killed by an armed far-right terrorist at a synagogue in Halle in eastern Germany. The subsequent Hanau massacre jolted the country from the slumber, reminding it of how deep the neo-Nazi venom had spread across the German society, with the spectres of its Nazi past starkly visible across the nation.

"What did the Germans say after Hitler and World War II? ‘Never again!’ But after about 85 years, we, foreigners, are still getting killed," Gultekin said.

According to 2019 data collected by Hanau municipality, the population of Hanau city is approximately 96,500, of which 15,375 are foreigners.

"And we can say that 40-45 percent are Muslims. It has given such a message that you are no longer safe even in your own home after the attack." Gultekin expressed.

‘Indefinite neglect’ for investigation

Asked if racism is prevalent in the city, he was quick to confirm that it was deeply entrenched in the society.

"There are a total of five memorial sites in Hanau city. You can see the pictures of the victims, but then, you can also see how some of those pictures have been defaced."

Gultekin explains how Fascist leader Adolf Hitler's pictures are sprayed on victims' pictures every two to three days. He once witnessed his own brother's picture with a Hitler moustache.

"But if we give up, they will win. If they tear them up, we will stick them. We are having a hard time here. Especially considering the authorities' indefinite neglect to investigate the attack."

According to Emis Gurbuz, who lost her son Sedat Gurbuz in the attack, the reason for this neglect is the systemic racism that has emboldened the far-right terrorists and their allies during the past 30 to 40 years.

"They don't care about these attacks. If a foreigner, a Turk, had carried out this attack, the state would have recognised it as a terror attack, but the investigation into this massacre (Hanau terror attack) was closed by saying that he (the perpetrator) was mentally ill," Gurbuz told TRT world, adding that he was not treated as a terrorist simply because he was seen as a native German.