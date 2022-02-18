Israel has formally announced it will not cooperate with a special commission formed by the United Nations' top human rights body to investigate alleged abuses against Palestinians, saying the probe and its chairperson were unfairly biased against Israel.

The decision, delivered on Thursday in a scathing letter to the commission's head, Navi Pillay, further strained what already is a tense relationship between Israel and the UN-backed Human Rights Council in Geneva.

"It is obvious to my country, as it should be to any fair-minded observer, that there is simply no reason to believe that Israel will receive reasonable, equitable and non-discriminatory treatment from the Council, or from this Commission of Inquiry," said the letter, signed by Meirav Eilon Shahar, Israel's ambassador to the UN and international organisations in Geneva.

The council established the three-person investigative commission last May, days after an 11-day Israeli attack on besieged Gaza. Over 260 Palestinians, including scores of women and children, were killed in the invasion. Fourteen people died in Israel.

At the time, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, said that Israeli actions, including air strikes in civilian areas, might have constituted "war crimes."

Since then, a number of international rights groups, including Human Rights Watch, have said Israeli attacks appear to have constituted "war crimes."

Both Bachelet and HRW have also said Hamas rocket fire at Israeli cities also violated the international laws of war.

READ MORE: Gaza’s mental health professionals battle personal trauma

UN team's visit to Israel

Israel also has repeatedly rejected international calls for investigations into its wartime conduct and treatment of the Palestinians. The International Criminal Court in the Hague has opened an investigation into possible Israeli war crimes –– a probe that Israel says is motivated by anti-Semitism and part of an international campaign to "delegitimise" it.

"This COI is sure to be yet another sorry chapter in the efforts to demonise the State of Israel,” Eilon Shahar said.

Her letter took personal aim at Pillay, who is a predecessor of Bachelet as UN human rights chief. It said Pillay, a former South African judge, has endorsed "the shameful libel" branding Israel an apartheid nation and backed the international Palestinian-led boycott movement against Israel.