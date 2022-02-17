A New York judge has ruled that former US president Donald Trump and two of his adult children must answer questions under oath within 21 days in the state attorney general's civil probe into their family company.

Justice Arthur Engoron of the New York state court in Manhattan ruled on Thursday in favour of Attorney General Letitia James in directing Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr and his daughter Ivanka Trump to testify.

Engoron said James had "the clear right" to issue her subpoenas and question the Trumps after having uncovered "copious evidence of possible financial fraud."

Failing to issue subpoenas "would have been a blatant dereliction of duty (and would have broken an oft-repeated campaign promise)," Engoron wrote.

"Today, justice prevailed," James said in a statement.

"No one will be permitted to stand in the way of the pursuit of justice, no matter how powerful they are. No one is above the law."

'Stop this circus'

Lawyers for Donald Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Alan Futerfas, a lawyer for Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump, declined to comment.

The decision followed a two-hour hearing in which the Trump lawyers accused James of doing an end-run around their clients' constitutional rights by seeking testimony she could then use against them in a parallel criminal investigation.

Alina Habba, one of Donald Trump's lawyers, accused James of "selective prosecution and prosecutorial misconduct that this country has never seen," citing what she called the Democratic attorney general's "vile disdain" for Trump, a Republican.

"If he was not who he is, she would not be doing this," Habba said.