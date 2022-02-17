Hundreds of truckers clogging the streets in Canada’s capital stood their ground and defiantly blasted their horns as police poured in for what the protesters feared could be an attempt to break up their nearly three-week demonstration against the country’s Covid-19 restrictions.

Busloads of police officers arrived near Ottawa's Parliament Hill, and workers put up extra fences around government buildings.

"The action is imminent," said interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell. "We absolutely are committed to end this unlawful demonstration."

Police continued negotiating with the protesters and trying to persuade them to go home, Bell said. "We want this demonstration to end peacefully," he said, but added: "If they do not peacefully leave, we have plans."

Bell said authorities have "begun to harden the perimeter around the protests," including installing security barriers and restricting access to the downtown area occupied by protests against Covid rules.

Many of the truckers in the self-styled Freedom Convoy appeared unmoved by days of warnings from police and the government that they were risking arrest and could see their rigs seized and bank accounts frozen.

"I'm prepared to sit on my ass and watch them hit me with pepper spray," said one of their leaders, Pat King. As for the trucks parked bumper-to-bumper, he said: "There are no tow trucks in Canada that will touch them."

Challenge to Trudeau

Amid the rising tensions, truckers outside Parliament blared their horns in defiance of a court injunction against honking, issued for the benefit of neighborhood residents.

Ottawa represented the movement's last stronghold after weeks of demonstrations and blockades that shut down border crossings into the US, inflicted economic damage on both countries and created a political crisis for Trudeau.

The protests have shaken Canada's reputation for civility and rule-following and inspired similar convoys in France, New Zealand and the Netherlands.