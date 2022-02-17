WORLD
3 MIN READ
Afghan rescuers race against time to pull boy out of well
Five-year-old Haidar remains trapped for the last two days down a well in remote Shokak village of southern Zabul province.
Afghan rescuers race against time to pull boy out of well
Video shared earlier on social media –– including by Taliban officials –– showed the boy wedged in the well but able to move his arms and upper body. / AFP
Baba UmarBaba Umar
February 17, 2022

Rescuers have been desperately scrambling to reach a five-year-old boy trapped for two days down a well in a remote southern Afghan village.

Officials from the Taliban's newly installed government were overseeing rescue operations on Thursday in Shokak village, Zabul province, around 120 kilometres northeast of Kandahar, watched by hundreds of curious villagers.

Video shared earlier on social media –– including by Taliban officials –– showed the boy, named Haidar, wedged in the well but able to move his arms and upper body.

"Are you okay my son?" his father can be heard saying.

"Talk with me and don't cry, we are working to get you out."

"Okay, I'll keep talking," the boy replies in a plaintive voice.

The video was obtained by rescuers lowering light and a camera down the narrow well by rope.

'We gave him cake and water'

Officials said the boy slipped to the bottom of the 25-metre shaft but was pulled to about 10-metres before becoming stuck.

Engineers using bulldozers then dug an open slit trench from an angle at the surface to try to reach the point where Haidar was trapped.

The boy's grandfather, 50-year-old Haji Abdul Hadi, told the AFP news agency Haidar fell down the well when he was trying to "help" the adults dig a new borehole in the drought-ravaged village.

RECOMMENDED

"I said 'no, not him'," Hadi said.

"One of the wells was open... (then) the boy fell down. He was yelling and yelling."

Hadi added that food and water were passed down to his grandson via a bucket attached to a rope.

"We gave him cake and water... he was eating them all," he said.

Similar mission in Morocco failed

On social media, Afghans were trending #SaveHaidar to express solidarity with the family and show support for the rescue mission. 

The operation comes less than two weeks after a similar attempt to rescue a child from a Moroccan well gripped the world –– but ended with the boy found dead.

The operation employed similar engineering to what rescuers attempted in Morocco in early February, when a boy fell down a 32-metre well, but was found dead five days later.

The ordeal of "little Rayan" gained global attention and sparked an outpouring of sympathy online, with the Arabic Twitter hashtag #SaveRayan trending.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel carries out deadly attacks in Gaza in new ceasefire violations
Illegal Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians in occupied West Bank rise 25% in 2025
Denmark faces 'fateful moment' as Trump persists on taking Greenland
Meta deactivates over half a million under-16 accounts in Australia
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem