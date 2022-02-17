When a massive crackdown was launched against anti-government protests in February 2014, Olena Halushka was among the hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians who had taken to the streets.

The now 32-year-old was working for opposition politician Lesia Orobets when protests first broke out in November 2013 against a decision by then-president Viktor Yanukovych to renege on signing an Association Agreement with the European Union, which would have seen the former Soviet country establish a closer political-economic relationship with the bloc and pivot further away from Russia.

“The next day we saw that the protest was very violently dispersed by the riot police,” Halushka tells TRT World, “and that was the point of no return for Ukrainian society.”

The violent response to the protests only encouraged more to join. The release of jailed protesters soon turned into one of the square’s main demands. Halushka was actively involved in tracking down protesters jailed without trial, taking part in their court hearings thanks to Orobet’s parliamentary privileges, publicising their cases and names to the international media, and organising visits.

“We were using all the available channels to make sure that no one is forgotten and that each and every person missing [would] be found safe and sound,” she adds.

A set of anti-protest laws passed in mid-January only exacerbated violence on the streets, as some commentators at the time remained concerned about the increasing presence of ultra-nationalist groups among the protesters. Violence peaked in mid-February, when more than 100 protesters were killed in Kiev’s Maidan square, many of them by snipers. On February 19, 2014, independent daily Den headlined with a verse by Ukrainian poet Vasyl Symonenko: "There is no more room for graves at the cemetery of killed illusions."

Those events eventually led to Yanukovych’s flight from Ukraine, and a radical change of course for the country in what protesters dubbed a “revolution of dignity.”

Oleksandra Ustinova, 36, who is now an MP for the centre-right, pro-European Holos party, remembers taking time off from her job with an American company to volunteer at the protests in Kiev’s central Independence Square, working with media and foreign journalists.

“The scariest part was watching it on TV,” she recalls. “When you sit there and watch it, every minute people are running, crying, people are being hurt and killed.”

“I understand it sounds ridiculous, but I was [calmer] at Maidan than outside.”

‘Pushed away for generations’