It has been eleven years since the Libyan people took to the streets and revolted against the country’s long-ruling dictator, Muammar Gaddafi, to have a democratic country that would provide equality, democratic rights and a democratically elected government.

The revolution against Gaddafi’s rule was a major step towards establishing a democratically administered country, but civil war, several failed transitional governments and regional and foreign interference has brought Libya no closer to elections and democratic rule.

Here is a timeline of events to understand how the country got to this point.

2011: Square one

In February, following the Arab Spring’s unstoppable advance across the region, Libyans started to revolt first in Benghazi and demonstrations spread to other cities leading to clashes between Gaddafi’s security forces and the opposition.

The UN Security Council in March announced its decision to establish a no-fly zone over the country and airstrikes to protect civilians started under NATO’s command.

At first, the opposition captured some territory but were then repelled by Gaddafi’s forces.

The National Transitional Council (NTC) was formally recognised internationally as the legitimate government in the country in July. A month later, in August, Gaddafi went into hiding when anti-Gaddafi rebels overwhelmed Tripoli.

In the following weeks, the African Union in addition to 60 countries announced its decision to recognise the NTC in Libya.

On October 20, Gaddafi was captured and killed when the opposition took control over Sirte. Days after Gaddafi’s killing, the NTC declared Libya as a ‘liberated’ country and announced its plans to hold elections within 8 months.

2012 and 2013: Crimes and oil

The US ambassador along with three US citizens were killed by extremist militants in the country. A year later, in 2013, a blockade on oil exports was undertaken by the Petroleum Facilities Guard militia.

2014: Civil war begins

When the General National Congress refused to disband despite the expiration of its mandate, protests raged. The blockade on two oil terminals was lifted in April. In the following month, Libyan Warlord Khalifa Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) launched a military operation against extremist groups in Benghazi while trying to take control of the parliament building. During this period, the warlord accused then Prime Minister Ahmed Maiteq of collaborating with the extremists.

Following Haftar’s military operation on Benghazi and threats against Maiteq, he resigned following the supreme court’s decision to render his appointment illegal.

A new parliament with a low level of voter participation was chosen which triggered a fight between the GNC and the new one.

Following the developments, in June, the security situation on the ground worsened and a UN crew was pulled out from Libya which was followed by the closure of embassies and Tripoli airport was destroyed in fighting between warring parties.

2015: Geneva talks

The warring parties in the east and west declared a fractional ceasefire as an outcome of the UN-sponsored Geneva talks in January.