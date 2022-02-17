US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has challenged Russia to make an unequivocal statement that it will not invade Ukraine and to back it up by pulling back troops.

At a UN Security Council meeting on the Ukraine crisis, the top US diplomat on Thursday laid out in detail how Russia could fabricate an excuse for invading its neighbor.

If it seeks peace, "the Russian government can announce today with no qualification of equivocation or deflection, that Russia will not invade Ukraine, stated plainly to the world," Blinken said.

"And then demonstrate it by sending your troops, your tanks, your planes, back to their barracks," Blinken added.

At the meeting, called to discuss the showdown over Ukraine, Blinken said he had invited Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet in Europe for talks next week, even as US officials say a Russian invasion could take place within days.

A pretext to invade?

Citing US intelligence, Blinken laid out a scenario in which he said Moscow could "manufacture" a pretext to invade, would then bomb Ukraine, launch cyberattacks to shut down its institutions, and send tanks and soldiers in to occupy the country. He warned that Russian forces are preparing to launch an attack against Ukraine in "coming days".

"Conventional attacks are not all that Russia plans to inflict upon the people of Ukraine. We have information that indicates Russia will target specific groups of Ukrainians," Blinken said, without providing details.