TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish delegation visits West Jerusalem, meets with Israeli officials
The high-level Turkish delegation led-by Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin is in Israel to discuss preparations for the expected visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Türkiye in March.
Turkish delegation visits West Jerusalem, meets with Israeli officials
The Turkish delegation began a two-day visit to Palestine and Israel on Wednesday. / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
February 17, 2022

A high-level Turkish delegation has arrived in Israel to meet with Israeli officials ahead of a visit expected next month by Israel’s president to Türkiye.

A Turkish delegation led by Ibrahim Kalin, presidential spokesperson and senior adviser to the president, held meetings with Foreign Ministry Director General Alon Ushpiz and Eyal Shuiki, the Israeli president's director general, said an Israeli press release. 

READ MORE:Herzog's upcoming visit good for Türkiye-Israel relations: Erdogan

The statement said that the parties discussed preparations for the visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Türkiye, bilateral ties between the two countries, as well as various regional issues. 

The Turkish delegation's visit to Israel came a day after a visit to the occupied Palestinian territories, where they met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and other Palestinian officials. 

RECOMMENDED

The Turkish delegation began a two-day visit to Palestine and Israel on Wednesday. 

In steps towards a thaw in relations with Israel, Turkish officials have stressed that Türkiye’s support for the Palestinian cause and a two-state solution remains as strong as ever. 

The trip comes ahead of an expected visit to Türkiye by Israeli President Isaac Herzog in March, as recently announced by Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. 

READ MORE:Turkish-Israeli relations: Pulling back from the brink?

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel carries out deadly attacks in Gaza in new ceasefire violations
Illegal Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians in occupied West Bank rise 25% in 2025
Denmark faces 'fateful moment' as Trump persists on taking Greenland
Meta deactivates over half a million under-16 accounts in Australia
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem