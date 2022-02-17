Türkiye has become an attractive destination for Muslims fleeing France due to racism and discrimination.

Many qualified young French of North African origin are also settled in Gulf countries, but the modern yet traditional Türkiye has now become an increasingly popular migration destination for them, according to a report by French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche on Wednesday.

Thirty-two-year-old Thibault, a baker from Isere, France, first moved to Bosnia and Herzegovina and later Norway. He eventually settled in Istanbul, Türkiye with his wife and two children more than a year ago.

The couple first thought about moving to Egypt or Morocco, but preferred Türkiye as its diverse culture is more closer to their lifestyle.

Fosil Mahani, a YouTube influencer who settled in the Turkish Mediterranean province of Antalya in 2019, said Türkiye's blend of European and Middle Eastern culture appealed to him.

