A Cameroonian asylum seeker has accused Greek border guards of throwing him into the sea, along with two other men who died.

The other men – one from Cameroon and the other from Ivory Coast – were found dead by Turkish officials last September, according to an investigation published by European media on Thursday.

The Cameroonian asylum seeker told journalists from Germany's Der Spiegel, Britain's Guardian newspaper, France's Mediapart and the Netherlands-based Lighthouse Reports that he and the two other men were taken from the Greek island of Samos, near the sea border with Türkiye.

Journalists involved in the investigation interviewed witnesses and analysed medical reports, photos and videos, as well as talking to informants from the Greek security authorities.

Two Greek officials reportedly confirmed that the authorities there were repeatedly pushing migrants into the sea, mainly in small groups.

The Greek authorities have denied the allegations.