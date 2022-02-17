Russia has everything in place to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine at short notice, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said.

"They have enough troops, enough capabilities to launch a full-fledged invasion of Ukraine with very little or no warning time," he told reporters on Thursday at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels.

"That is what makes the situation so dangerous," he added.

"We are concerned that Russia is trying to stage a pretext for an armed attack against Ukraine, there is still no clarity, no certainty about the Russian intentions," he said.

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia does not want a war in Europe.

NATO allies also accused Russia of misleading the world and disseminating “disinformation” by saying it was returning some troops to bases, charging that Moscow has instead added as many as 7,000 more troops near its tense border with Ukraine.

Intensive shelling

“We have seen the opposite of some of the statements. We have seen an increase of troops over the last 48 hours, up to 7,000," said British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace ahead of a meeting on Thursday of the western alliance in Brussels.

That squared with what a US administration official said a day earlier.