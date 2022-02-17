Indonesian President Joko Widodo has told a gathering of top financial leaders of the world's largest economies that countries must avoid tensions and cooperate to support a recovery from the pandemic as it lingers in many parts of the world,

“The winter is coming," Widodo said on Thursday in welcoming finance ministers and heads of central banks of the Group of 20 industrial nations.

“The pandemic is far from over, and the global economy is struggling," he said.

“During this situation, no single country could recover alone. All countries are interconnected, no one is isolated."

The G20 financial gathering comes as many economies are treading a precarious path between raising costs of borrowing to cool inflation and helping to support recoveries from the pandemic.

Worries over potential conflict in Ukraine are an added unwelcome source of uncertainty, Widodo said, warning against antagonisms at this time.

“It is not the time to create new tensions that could affect global recovery, let alone jeopardize the world peace as we’ve currently seen in Ukraine," he said. “It is necessary that every party puts an end to rivalry and frictions."

READ MORE: Supply chain chaos takes a toll on post-Covid global recovery