So the MCB lobbies, pushes and campaigns and advocates for British Muslims to parliamentarians, decision-makers and we are calling for a definition of Islamophobia, we are working with a cross-section of society to say that “this is not just a Muslim problem, this is society issue.”

We are lobbying for a definition of Islamophobia, we hosted a session in the parliament with over 44 members of parliament across all parties attended and supported. We supported the debate in parliament too and we were cited as a key authority. So we have been working hard and actively in this space.

We are also helping Muslim communities to open their mosques, we have our #VisitMyMosque project where 250 mosques opened their doors to British communities to see “this is who we are and this is who we are not, we are neighbours and friends.” So I think it is just not the political side but it is the everyday people. So we are campaigning, advocating and also holding the media to account.

Can you tell us more about the UK government’s new bill to revoke the citizenship of people with immigrant backgrounds?

ZM: Most people do not realize but the state at least in Britain has always had the ability to revoke your citizenship under certain conditions. Number one being the national security and threat so this issue was more of a problem maybe 10 years ago when there was a specific individual who the UK was trying to extradite but couldn’t.

Most recently with Shamima Begum who went to Syria and then wanted to come back in, they said “you have been involved in terrorism-related activities, how can we take you back?” She said “I am a British citizen,” so that is what created this recent discussion. What people don’t know is, this is beyond this present government. This is part of the state trying to strip away your identity.

The current bill is the government’s ability to revoke your citizenship and not tell you that they are going to do it. And that is what makes it very sinister.

The MCB has been lobbying on this and we are campaigning currently, working with civil society organizations, interfaith organizations to see what can be done for decision makers to take it seriously.

Even though the UK government could always revoke your citizenship, now they do not need to notify you. We are saying “let’s get rid of the whole clause”, there are more problems in this bill than just that but that is the biggest issue that people are coming together on.

The problem with this bill is that your citizenship shouldn’t be at the privileged hands of the state to do as they please. It needs to be protected as a human right by the court and the legal system.

