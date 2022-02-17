The Dutch army systematically used "extreme violence" against Indonesian freedom fighters with tacit government support, a study has said in the latest bid by the Netherlands to review its colonial past.

Dutch forces burned villages and carried out mass detentions, torture and executions during the 1945-49 Indonesian independence war, the four-year study by Dutch and Indonesian researchers said on Thursday.

"The research shows that the vast majority of those who bore responsibility on the Dutch side – politicians, officers, civil servants, judges and others – had or could have had knowledge of the systematic use of extreme violence," the researchers said.

"There was a collective willingness to condone, justify and conceal it, and to let it go unpunished. All of this happened with a view to the higher goal: that of winning the war," they said.

Dutch King Willem-Alexander formally apologised in 2020 for "excessive violence" during the former colony's independence struggle but the new research will add to pressure for further redress.

The findings contradict the official Dutch viewpoint held for decades that excessive violence was used only in exceptional circumstances.

PM Rutte offers full apology

The Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte has offered a full apology to Indonesia.