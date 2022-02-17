The US police’s response to a fight between two teenagers at a mall has drawn outrage on social media.

A video, which has gone viral now, showed the two teenagers arguing before beginning to punch each other at the Bridgewater Commons Mall in New Jersey.

Two police officers arrived at the scene and broke up the altercation.

However, the officers only handcuffed the Black teenager, who was identified as an eighth grader named Kye, and threw him on the ground.

The female police officer put her knee on the Black teenager’s neck as the male officer was handcuffing him.

The other teenager, who exchanged punches, was not handcuffed and the female officer appeared to be talking to him on a sofa.

People filming the incident can be heard saying: “It’s because he is black. Racially motivated.”

