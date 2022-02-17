France and its European partners involved in the fight against militants in Mali have decided to start the coordinated withdrawal of their military resources in the country.

They agreed to set out plans on how to remain in the region, notably Niger and Gulf of Guinea countries by June 2022, a joint statement said on Thursday.

The joint statement was issued by countries operating with France's Barkhane counter-terrorism force and the Takuba mission, which includes some 14 European nations.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the attitudes of Mali's ruling junta had forced France to pull out and denied that its almost decade-long deployment had ended in failure.

"We cannot remain militarily engaged alongside de-facto authorities whose strategy and hidden aims we do not share," Macron told reporters on Thursday, adding he "completely" rejected the idea that France had failed in its former colony.

Even after the pull-out from Mali, however, the allies vowed to remain engaged in fighting terror in other countries including Niger.

"They agreed nonetheless to continue their joint action against terrorism in the Sahel region, including in Niger and in the Gulf of Guinea," the statement said.

There are a total of 25,000 foreign troops currently deployed in the Sahel region, including around 4,300 French soldiers.

