US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned of "some global fallout" if the West moves ahead with coordinated sanctions against Russia in the event of an invasion of Ukraine.

If the penalties are imposed, "of course, we want the largest cost to fall on Russia", Yellen said in an interview on Wednesday. "But we recognise that there will be some global fallout from sanctions," she told AFP news agency.

Her comments echoed President Joe Biden's warning on Tuesday that an escalation of the conflict would not be "painless" for Americans.

The president "has made clear that we intend to impose very significant costs on Russia if they invade Ukraine", Yellen said.

Treasury is crafting a set of financial sanctions together with European allies that could target Russian "individuals or companies" and "certainly could involve export controls", she said.

Yellen described them as a "very substantial package of sanctions that will have severe consequences for the Russian economy".

READ MORE:West seeks concrete Russian withdrawal as Ukraine celebrates 'Unity Day'

Energy markets in focus

She also acknowledged worries about the "potential impacts on energy markets, given the importance of Russia's role as a supplier of oil to the world market and of natural gas to Europe".