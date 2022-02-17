WORLD
3 MIN READ
Death toll from Brazil mudslides rises as rescue efforts continue
With dozens of people still reported missing, hundreds of rescue workers, along with neighbors and relatives, are still searching for possible survivors.
Death toll from Brazil mudslides rises as rescue efforts continue
The state government said at least 24 people had been rescued alive. / Reuters
By Meryem Demirhan, Saim Kurubas
February 17, 2022

At least 105 people have died from floods and mudslides that swept away homes and cars in the Brazilian city of Petropolis.

Rescue workers raced against the clock searching for any remaining survivors among mud and wreckage after devastating flash floods and landslides hit the city.

The state government said at least 24 people had been rescued alive, as it reported the latest death toll on Wednesday evening.

With 35 people still reported missing, fears that the death toll could climb further sent firefighters and volunteers scrambling through the remains of houses washed away in torrents of mud, many of them in impoverished hillside slums.

Using dogs, excavators and helicopters, more than 180 firefighters and other rescue workers were responding to the emergency, aided by 400 soldiers sent in as reinforcements.

Around 300 people were being housed in shelters, mostly in schools, officials said. 

Charities called for donations of mattresses, food, water, clothing and face masks for victims.

"It looks like a scene from a war. It's incredible," Governor Claudio Castro said, adding that it was the worst rain since 1932.

City hall declared a "state of disaster" in the city of 300,000 people, which sits 68 kilometres north of Rio.

The city council declared three days of mourning for victims.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE:Brazil fears more deaths as toll from mudslides climbs

The impact of climate change

Tuesday's storms dumped 258 millimetres of rain on the city in three hours, nearly equal to all the rainfall from the previous month, the mayor's office said.

It is the latest in a series of deadly storms to hit Brazil in the past three months, which experts say are being made worse by climate change.

Experts say rainy season downpours are being augmented by La Nina — the cyclical cooling of the Pacific Ocean — and by the impact of climate change.

Because a warmer atmosphere holds more water, global warming increases the risk and intensity of flooding from extreme rainfall.

Petropolis and the surrounding region were previously hit by severe storms in January 2011, when more than 900 people died in flooding and landslides.

READ MORE: Flash floods kill dozens near Rio de Janeiro

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'