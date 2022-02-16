A draft bill that would ban the wearing of the hijab in sporting competitions has passed on to France's National Assembly after the Senate declined to vote on the legislation.

The broader bill is devoted to "democratising sport", including how the big sporting federations are governed.

But it includes a clause, previously attached as an amendment by the conservative-dominated upper house, stipulating that the wearing “of conspicuous religious symbols is prohibited” in events and competitions organised by sports federations.

The move is, however, opposed by President Emmanuel Macron's centrist government and its allies who command a majority in the National Assembly, which has the final vote.

The place of religion and religious symbols worn in public is a long-running matter of controversy in France, home to Europe's largest Muslim minority.

Far-right campaign against Muslims

Identity and Islam's place in France are hot-button issues ahead of April's presidential election, with two far-right candidates whose programmes question Islam's compatibility with the Republic's values polling nearly 35 percent of voter support between them.

Elsewhere, divisions over the hijab –– the covering of the hair and neck worn by Muslim women –– have fanned protests in the Indian state of Karnataka after the right-wing government there banned the garment in school classrooms.