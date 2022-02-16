WORLD
3 MIN READ
Brazil fears more deaths as toll from mudslides climbs
Death toll from devastating mudslides and floods that swept through a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state reaches 78, local authorities say.
Brazil fears more deaths as toll from mudslides climbs
Firefighters and volunteer rescue workers dig through remains of houses washed away in torrents of mud, many of them in impoverished hillside slums. / AP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
February 16, 2022

At least 78 people have been killed in devastating flash floods and landslides that hit the picturesque Brazilian city of Petropolis, turning streets into torrential rivers and sweeping away houses, Governor Claudio Castro has said.

Rescue workers on Wednesday raced to find survivors buried in the mud and wreckage after heavy storms a day earlier dumped a month's worth of rain in three hours on the scenic tourist town in the hills north of Rio de Janeiro.

There were fears the death toll could rise further as firefighters and volunteer rescue workers dug through the remains of houses washed away in torrents of mud, many of them in impoverished hillside slums.

At least 21 people have been so far been rescued alive in the effort, according to the state government.

Around 300 people were being housed in shelters, mostly in schools, officials said. Charities called for donations of mattresses, blankets, food, water, clothing and face masks for victims.

READ MORE:Hundreds left homeless from deadly landslides, floods in Brazil's Sao Paulo

'War zone'

Wendel Pio Lourenco, a 24-year-old resident, was walking through the street with a television in his arms, heading to a local church in search of shelter.

He said he was trying to save a few possessions, after spending a sleepless night helping search for victims.

RECOMMENDED

"I found a girl who was buried alive," he said. "Everyone is saying it looks like a war zone."

Governor Claudio Castro said much the same after visiting the scene. "It's almost a war situation. We've mobilised our entire team," he said.

READ MORE:Deaths as heavy rains torment southeastern Brazil

Three days of mourning

Videos posted on social media from Tuesday's rains showed streets in Petropolis, the 19th-century summer capital of the Brazilian empire, filled with gushing floods that swept away cars, trees and nearly everything else in their paths.

Many shops were completely inundated by the rising waters, which gushed down the streets of the historic city center.

Officials said more than 180 firefighters and other rescue workers were responding to the emergency, aided by 400 soldiers sent in as reinforcements.

City hall declared a "state of disaster" in the city of 300,000 people, which sits 68 kilometres north of Rio.

The city council declared three days of mourning for victims.

SOURCE:AFP, AP
Explore
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'