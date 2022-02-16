The Guatemalan Prosecutor's Office have confirmed on the arrest of two assistant prosecutors from the Special Prosecutor's Office against Impunity (FECI), the latest in a string of detentions of anti-corruption officials.

Wednesday's arrests occurred in the midst of a brewing political scandal that has shaken the Central American nation.

Earlier this week, the Salvadoran investigative media outlet El Faroreported that President Alejandro Giammattei received illicit money for his 2019 presidential campaign, sparking widespread outrage.

Giammattei's press secretary has denied the allegations.

Luis Pantaleon, spokesman for the Public Ministry, told Reuters news agency the two assistant prosecutors were facing charges of abuse of authority for allegedly coercing a person into giving testimony.

"By means of threats, violence or an intimidating process, they tried to force the complainant to sign an effective collaboration agreement," a statement from the Public Ministry said.

Pending arrest warrants for two more