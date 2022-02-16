NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has said the alliance is looking to step up efforts to strengthen its eastern flank, as he has warned the threat from Russia has become the "new normal in Europe".

"Today, ministers decided to develop options to further strengthen NATO's deterrence and defence, including to consider establishing new NATO battle groups in central and southeastern Europe," Stoltenberg on Wednesday said after a meeting of the alliance's defence ministers.

He said the ministers agreed for military commanders to come up with new options for strengthening NATO's defences in southeast Europe near Romania.

“Moscow has made it clear that it is prepared to contest the fundamental principles that have underpinned our security for decades, and to do so by using force. I regret to say that this is the new normal in Europe,” Stoltenberg said.

Over two days at NATO headquarters in Brussels, defence ministers were to discuss how and when to rapidly dispatch troops and equipment to countries closest to Russia and the Black Sea region should Moscow order an invasion of Ukraine.

'No room for any miscalculation'

“The fact that we have deployed more NATO troops on the ground, more naval assets, more aircraft, all of that sends a very clear message,” Stoltenberg said.