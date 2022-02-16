The 56-year-old Sherefovic Hakimov, a former Soviet military personnel, no longer identifies himself as Russian. He lives in Afghanistan’s Herat city as a Muslim and an Afghan.

In 1987, as part of the invading forces of the Soviet Union, he became a war prisoner.

His brother, Alexandre, was a Russian deputy in the country’s parliament, and his sister, Mabuba, worked as an adviser for the Soviet military. His parents were also high-ranking officials in the Soviet army. His father, an ethnic Armenian, was a general and his mother, a Ukrainian Jew, worked for Soviet intelligence.

In 1984, Hakimov was deployed to Afghanistan as a Soviet military intelligence officer. After three years, he was severely wounded during a gun battle with the Afghan mujahidin. Injured and demoralised, he eventually became a prisoner of war.

“There were about 120 lost Soviet soldiers, and Hakimov is one of them,” said Bilal Guler, Anadolu Agency’s Kabul correspondent, who conducted an extensive interview with Hakimov in Herat, western Afghanistan.

“There is no concrete information on those lost Soviet soldiers, and none of them appear to be able to go back to either the Soviets or current Russia. It’s not clear what happened to them,” Guler tells TRT World. Among others, Hakimov has a unique story.

"They were telling me to become a Muslim. They also encouraged me to say 'La ilaha illallah Muhammedun Rasulullah,'" said Hakimov, who also goes by his adopted name, Sheikh Abdullah, given to him by Haji Sayyid Abdulvahab Katali, one of the mujahidin leaders.

“La ilaha illallah Muhammedun Rasulullah”, which means “there is no god but God and Muhammad is His prophet,” is considered as the declaration of belief in Islam. By uttering these words, a non-Muslim can enter Islam and become a Muslim.

“I thought that Muhammad would come and determine what to do with me, and that he was a judge or leader of these [Mujahidin],” Hakimov told Anadolu Agency’s Guler, remembering his feelings back in the day. Anadolu Agency interviewed Hakimov on February 15, the anniversary of the Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Dreaming Islam

Hakimov did not become a Muslim until he had a dream in which a white-bearded man also advised him to convert to Islam. After that, he decided to adopt both the Muslim faith and the Afghan culture.

"I have been in Afghanistan for nearly 40 years. I'm Afghan now. I have Afghan citizenship. I am now a Muslim. I'm not Russian. I don't belong to the Russians," Hakimov said. The former Soviet soldier dresses like an Afghan and is fluent in both Pashto and Persian, the two dominant languages of Afghanistan.

Hakimov also became good friends with his former enemy, Katali.

"He was our enemy back then. We were his enemies too. If we had caught him, we would have executed him. If we had fallen into his hands, maybe he would have executed us," Hakimov said.

"We became friends after I converted to Islam…I became both his employee and his son. He got me married. He gave [me] a house," he added.

When he was 25, Hakimov married an Afghan woman, who died giving birth to a girl named Menice. His second wife also passed away due to stomach cancer last year.

With the loss of his second wife, Hakimov grew disillusioned with life. "After my wife died, I couldn't do anything anymore." He visits his wife’s grave every day to pray for her.

Russia: a foreign land

Hakimov, who is suffering from memory loss and other ailments from his past injury, has lost his Soviet passport and belongings, including photographs of his family members.