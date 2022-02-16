WORLD
4 MIN READ
Flash floods kill dozens near Rio de Janeiro
A "state of disaster" has been declared in the Petropolis after devastating floods left at least 58 people dead in the picturesque Brazilian city.
Flash floods kill dozens near Rio de Janeiro
Some 80 homes were damaged, and around 300 people were being housed in shelters, mostly in schools. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
February 16, 2022

At least 58 people have been killed in devastating flash floods that swept through the picturesque Brazilian city of Petropolis, turning streets into torrential rivers.

Heavy storms on Tuesday dumped 258 millimeters of rain on the city in three hours, nearly equal to all the rainfall from the previous month, said the mayor's office for the scenic town in the hills north of Rio de Janeiro.

Some 80 homes were damaged, and around 300 people were being housed in shelters, mostly in schools, officials said.

Wendel Pio Lourenco, a 24-year-old resident, was walking through the streets with a television in his arms, heading to a local church in search of shelter.

He said he was trying to save a few possessions, after spending a sleepless night helping search for victims of the disaster.

"I found a girl who was buried alive," he said.

Officials said more than 180 firefighters and other rescue workers were responding to the emergency.

City hall declared a "state of disaster" in the city of 300,000 people, which sits 68 kilometers north of the city of Rio.

Many shops were completely inundated by the rising waters, which gushed down the streets of the historic city center.

Officials said 400 soldiers had been sent in to reinforce rescue teams, which were using four-wheel-drive vehicles, rescue boats and a dozen planes to search for victims.

READ MORE:Casualties as landslides hit tourist town in Brazil's Rio

RECOMMENDED

Tragedy

Tuesday's rainfall was more than expected for the whole month of February, according to the meteorological agency MetSul.

The heaviest downpour had passed, but more moderate rainfall was expected to continue for several days, authorities said.

President Jair Bolsonaro, on an official trip to Russia, said on Twitter that he was keeping abreast of "the tragedy" and asked his ministers to provide "immediate aid to the victims."

Brazil has been swept by heavy rains in the past several months that have caused a series of deadly floods and landslides.

Experts say rainy season downpours are being augmented by La Nina – the cyclical cooling of the Pacific Ocean – and by the impact of climate change more broadly.

Because a warmer atmosphere holds more water, global warming increases the risk and intensity of flooding from extreme rainfall.

Earlier this month, torrential rain triggered floods and landslides that killed at least 28 people in southeastern Brazil, mostly in Sao Paulo state and the region north of Rio.

READ MORE:Deaths as heavy rains torment southeastern Brazil

It is not the first time the mountains around Rio have been the scene of deadly storms.

In January 2011, more than 900 people died in the region due to heavy rains that caused flooding and landslides in a large area including Petropolis and neighboring cities Nova Friburgo and Teresopolis.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'