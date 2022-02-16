At least 58 people have been killed in devastating flash floods that swept through the picturesque Brazilian city of Petropolis, turning streets into torrential rivers.

Heavy storms on Tuesday dumped 258 millimeters of rain on the city in three hours, nearly equal to all the rainfall from the previous month, said the mayor's office for the scenic town in the hills north of Rio de Janeiro.

Some 80 homes were damaged, and around 300 people were being housed in shelters, mostly in schools, officials said.

Wendel Pio Lourenco, a 24-year-old resident, was walking through the streets with a television in his arms, heading to a local church in search of shelter.

He said he was trying to save a few possessions, after spending a sleepless night helping search for victims of the disaster.

"I found a girl who was buried alive," he said.

Officials said more than 180 firefighters and other rescue workers were responding to the emergency.

City hall declared a "state of disaster" in the city of 300,000 people, which sits 68 kilometers north of the city of Rio.

Many shops were completely inundated by the rising waters, which gushed down the streets of the historic city center.

Officials said 400 soldiers had been sent in to reinforce rescue teams, which were using four-wheel-drive vehicles, rescue boats and a dozen planes to search for victims.

