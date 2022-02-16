A Palestinian woman who accused Israeli officers, including a doctor, of rape and sodomy during a frisk and arrest operation in 2015 has filed a suit to challenge the previous court decision to drop the case.

According to a report by Israeli newspaper Haaretz, the woman filed the appeal with the Israeli State Prosecutors Office on Sunday, seeking to reopen the case.

The alleged incident took place in 2015, when the Israel Security Agency, Shin Bet, purportedly conducted a nighttime raid to arrest the aggrieved Palestinian woman. Suspected of having links to Hamas, the arrest led to one of the most explosive investigations involving two Israel Defense Forces (IDF) officers, an army medic, and a clerk. The woman complained that the female officers forcibly inserted fingers into her private parts, not once but twice.

Haaretz reported that a female military doctor and a female company clerk were following a Shin Bet agent’s order that her orifices be searched to see if she was hiding a sim card, as the officers wanted to access her phone information.

The highly invasive search was conducted in the presence of male and female soldiers, and no sim card was found.

A former head of Shin Bet advised the woman to file a complaint, and the attorney general himself convened a special meeting to discuss the case.

But in 2021, the case was dropped on a “deficient evidentiary basis.”

The investigation involved three Shin Bet staff and three army officers, with some of them having admitted the allegations during their questioning. That’s why by dropping the case, the Justice Ministry wasn’t implying that the incident didn’t take place but rather claiming that it was impossible to determine who ordered the act. The three officers who were questioned about the incident blamed one another.