WORLD
3 MIN READ
Burkina Faso's junta chief sworn in as president
The inauguration of Lt Col Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba as president comes about three weeks after he led a military coup to overthrow elected head of state Roch Marc Christian Kabore.
Burkina Faso's junta chief sworn in as president
Damiba speaks during a televised address, three days after the overthrow of Burkina Faso's president. / AFP
By Saim Kurubas
February 16, 2022

Burkina Faso strongman Lieutenant-Colonel Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba has been inaugurated as president, just over three weeks after he led a coup to topple elected head of state Roch Marc Christian Kabore. 

In a televised ceremony, Damiba on Wednesday swore an oath before the country's top constitutional body to "preserve, respect, uphold and defend the Constitution", the nation's laws and a "fundamental act" of key decisions approved by the junta. 

Damiba was dressed in camouflage uniform and a red beret, and wore a sash in the colours of Burkina's national flag. 

The press, but no foreign representatives, attended the ceremony in a small room at the offices of the Constitutional Council. 

On January 24, Damiba, 41, led disgruntled officers to force out Kabore following public anger over his handling of a bloody jihadist insurgency. 

READ MORE:West Africa and the ‘vicious cycle’ of coups

'Roles for a transitional period'

RECOMMENDED

Last week, the Constitutional Council formally determined that Damiba was president, head of state and supreme commander of the armed forces.

The move confirmed an announcement by the junta on January 31 that Damiba would be appointed to those roles for a transitional period, and be assisted by two vice presidents.

The junta suspended the constitution immediately on taking power on January 24, but later reversed this in the face of pressure from neighbours in West Africa demanding a return to civilian rule.

On February 5, the junta announced that a 15-member commission would be tasked with "drawing up a draft charter and agenda, together with a proposal for the duration of the transition period."

Burkina Faso has been suspended from West African bloc ECOWAS, although it has so far escaped further sanctions, unlike Guinea and Mali. It has also been suspended by ECOWAS, the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States.

Burkina Faso is one of the world's poorest countries and one of the most volatile in Africa.

The landlocked Sahel state has experienced repeated coups since gaining independence from France in 1960.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'