Iran has urged the US Congress to issue a "political statement" that Washington will stay committed to a possible agreement in Vienna talks to restore the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Wednesday urged the US guarantee on the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in an interview with the Financial Times published on his ministry's website.

"As a matter of principle, public opinion in Iran cannot accept as a guarantee the words of a head of state, let alone the United States, due to the withdrawal of Americans from the JCPOA," he said.

He stressed he had asked Iranian negotiators to propose to the Western parties that "at least their parliaments or parliament speakers, including the US Congress, can declare in the form of a political statement their commitment to the agreement and return to the JCPOA implementation".

"Iran's commitments are as clear as a mathematical formula," said Amir-Abdollahian.

"It is absolutely clear what we are supposed to do and how these measures will be verified" through the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency, he said, adding that the other parties must have "no concern".

"But we remain concerned primarily about the guarantees" from the US side, he noted, adding that "we are facing problems during this period because the other party lacks a serious initiative".

'Clear and promising outlook'