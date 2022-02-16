BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Ericsson CEO suspects employees may have bribed Daesh in Iraq
Separately, the company has said a 2019 probe revealed "evidence of corruption-related misconduct" and identified cash transactions that "potentially created the risk of money laundering".
Ericsson CEO suspects employees may have bribed Daesh in Iraq
Ericsson's share price tumbled in opening trading on the Stockholm stock exchange after the news. / Reuters Archive
By Sandip BARDHAN
February 16, 2022

Swedish telecoms giant Ericsson suspects some of its employees in Iraq may have bribed Daesh members to get its road transports through the country.

"What we see is that people have paid for road transport through areas controlled by terrorist organisations", including Daesh, Ericsson Chief Executive Borje Ekholm said on Wednesday.

"With the means we have, we haven't been able to determine the final recipients of these payments," he told Swedish financial daily Dagens Industri.

Ericsson's share price tumbled by seven percent in opening trading on the Stockholm stock exchange after the news.

The comments came hours after the company released a statement late on Tuesday, admitting "serious breaches of compliance rules and the company's code of business ethics" regarding Ericsson employees, vendors and suppliers in Iraq between 2011 and 2019.

CEO Ekholm told Dagens Industri that Ericsson had shared the conclusions of its investigation with US authorities.

READ MORE:Biden: Forces ordered to minimise civilian casualties in Daesh leader raid

Under scrutiny

The company said an internal investigation conducted in 2019 had revealed "evidence of corruption-related misconduct".

RECOMMENDED

It included "making a monetary donation without a clear beneficiary; paying a supplier for work without a defined scope and documentation; using suppliers to make cash payments; funding inappropriate travel and expenses; and improper use of sales agents and consultants".

In addition, it found violations of Ericsson's internal financial controls, conflicts of interest, non-compliance with tax laws and obstruction of the investigation.

Ericsson said payment schemes and cash transactions that "potentially created the risk of money laundering were also identified".

But "the investigation could not identify that any Ericsson employee was directly involved in financing terrorist organisations".

Several employees left the company as a result of the investigation, "and multiple other disciplinary and other remedial actions were taken", Ericsson said in the statement.

The company said it had chosen to disclose details of the now two-year-old investigation due to "detailed media inquiries from Swedish and international news outlets".

Swedish public broadcaster SVT said its investigative news show Uppdrag Granskning had put questions to Ericsson, in collaboration with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

READ MORE:Iraq's retaliatory air strikes kill suspected Daesh terrorists

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'