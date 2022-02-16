Landslides and flooding triggered by heavy rainfall have killed at least 18 people in a tourist town in the hills above Rio de Janeiro, Brazilian firefighters said.

"So far, 18 deaths caused by landslides and floods have been confirmed" in recent hours, the Rio de Janeiro Fire Department said in a statement late on Tuesday.

It said more than 180 firefighters were at the scene in the picturesque hill town where Brazil's last emperor Pedro II is buried, 68 kilometres north of the city of Rio.

The department said the area got just over 10 inches of rain within three hours during the day — almost as much as during the previous 30 days combined.

'High number of incidents and victims'