Police stations, checkpoints targeted in Somalia's Mogadishu
Gunfire, explosions rock Somali capital, Interior Ministry says, blaming Al Shabab terror group for attacking government facilities.
There were no immediate details on casualties or responsibility claims. / TRTWorld
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
February 16, 2022

Gunfire and explosions have hit Somalia's capital Mogadishu, officials said, blaming Al Shabab militants for attacking police stations and security checkpoints.

"The terrorists attacked the suburbs of Mogadishu and targeted our police stations and checkpoints," Abdullahi Nor, the internal security minister, wrote on Twitter in the early hours of Wednesday.

"Our security defeated the enemy," he added.

There were no immediate details on casualties or claims for responsibility. 

Initial sources said a police station in the Kahda neighbourhood came under heavy attack, which began with bombings followed by fierce gunfights.

READ MORE:Deaths as car bomb hits Somalia election delegates

Al Shabab could be behind attacks  

Residents who spoke to Anadolu Agency by phone said they heard huge explosions and gunfire, which created fear among those who live near the police station.

"It seems to be simultaneous attacks in Mogadishu tonight. We are hearing multiple explosions in many parts of Mogadishu," said one resident.

Another attack was reported in Mogadishu's Yaqshid district as well as on the outskirts of the capital.

The attacks started one hour after midnight.

No group has claimed responsibility so far for the attacks, but the Al Qaeda-affiliated terror group Al Shabab has claimed recent attacks in the country.

READ MORE:Somalia government spokesperson suffers injuries in suicide attack

