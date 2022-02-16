Ukraine has appeared to blame Russia for a cyberattack on the websites of the country's Defence Ministry and armed forces as well as two state banks after Moscow's announcement of a partial troop pullback was met with scepticism.

On Tuesday, the Russian Defence Ministry published footage to demonstrate it was returning some troops to base after exercises.

Hours after Moscow's announcement, Ukraine said the online networks of its Defence Ministry and two banks were overwhelmed in what is called a distributed denial-of-service (DDOS attack). The manoeuvre works when hackers flood a network with unusually high volumes of data traffic to paralyse it.

Although Kiev did not name who was behind the incident, a statement suggested it was pointing the finger at Russia.

"It is not ruled out that the aggressor used tactics of dirty little tricks because its aggressive plans are not working out on a large scale," said the Ukrainian Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security, which is part of the Culture Ministry.

'Physical attack is imminent'

Ukrainian bank Privatbank users reported problems with payments and a banking app, while Oshadbank said its systems had slowed down.

Russia's Federal Security Service did not immediately reply to a request for comment from the Reuters news agency.