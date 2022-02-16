Canadian rescuers have recovered three more bodies after a Spanish fishing boat sank off Canada's east coast overnight, bringing the death toll to 10.

"Regrettably, JRCC Hfx can confirm that an additional 3 deceased individuals have been recovered from the sunken fishing vessel," tweeted the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax on Tuesday.

Eleven people are still missing, and three sailors have been rescued out of the 24 people on board the boat.

There were 24 crew members onboard the vessel when it went down some 250 nautical miles east of Newfoundland, with rescuers still searching for the remaining 11 crew despite difficult weather conditions, officials said.

Spain's Transport Ministry identified the crew members as 16 Spanish nationals, five Peruvians and three Ghanaians.

The Villa de Pitanxo, a 50-metre fishing vessel which is based at a port in Galicia, sent out two distress calls which were received at 5:24 am (0424 GMT) in Madrid, the ministry said.

'Weather is challenging search'

Five hours later, another Spanish fishing vessel that was in the area spotted two life rafts, one of which was carrying three survivors and several bodies, it said.