WORLD
3 MIN READ
Death toll from Spanish trawler accident off Canada rises
Rescuers pull out three more bodies after a fishing boat sank east of Newfoundland with crew from Spain, Peru, Ghana onboard, taking death toll to 10.
Death toll from Spanish trawler accident off Canada rises
Canada deployed a helicopter, a military plane, a coastguard ship and several boats to search for the missing crew. [Representational image] [Twitter/ @hfxjrcc]
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
February 16, 2022

Canadian rescuers have recovered three more bodies after a Spanish fishing boat sank off Canada's east coast overnight, bringing the death toll to 10.

"Regrettably, JRCC Hfx can confirm that an additional 3 deceased individuals have been recovered from the sunken fishing vessel," tweeted the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax on Tuesday.

Eleven people are still missing, and three sailors have been rescued out of the 24 people on board the boat.

There were 24 crew members onboard the vessel when it went down some 250 nautical miles east of Newfoundland, with rescuers still searching for the remaining 11 crew despite difficult weather conditions, officials said.

Spain's Transport Ministry identified the crew members as 16 Spanish nationals, five Peruvians and three Ghanaians.

The Villa de Pitanxo, a 50-metre fishing vessel which is based at a port in Galicia, sent out two distress calls which were received at 5:24 am (0424 GMT) in Madrid, the ministry said.

'Weather is challenging search'

Five hours later, another Spanish fishing vessel that was in the area spotted two life rafts, one of which was carrying three survivors and several bodies, it said.

RECOMMENDED

Rescuers later found another four bodies.

"In one, there were just three survivors who were in a state of hypothermic shock because the temperature of the water is horrible, very low," Maica Larriba, a representative of Spain's central government in the Galicia region, told public radio.

She said the survivors had been airlifted to safety by a Canadian coastguard helicopter and that rescuers had found two other life rafts that were "totally empty" while searching for a third.

Canadian rescuers said they were hopeful more survivors could be found.

Canadian rescuers had deployed a helicopter, a military plane, a coastguard ship and several boats to search for the missing crew members, officials said.

"The weather right now is challenging for the search. It's approximately four-metre waves and visibility is down to approximately one-quarter nautical mile," Brian Owens of Canada's Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) told the AFP news agency.

It was not immediately clear what caused the boat to founder.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'