Tigrayan rebels deliberately killed civilians and gang-raped dozens of women and underage girls in two towns in Ethiopia's Amhara region last year, Amnesty International has said, the latest example of the horrific toll exacted by the 15-month war.

The rights watchdog said on Tuesday that it interviewed 30 rape survivors –– some as young as 14 –– and other victims of violence to draw a picture of the atrocities in Chenna and Kobo in August and September after rebels from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) seized control of the towns.

Nearly half the victims of sexual violence said they were gang-raped, with doctors telling Amnesty that some survivors had suffered lacerations likely caused by rifle bayonets being inserted into their genitals.

A 14-year-old schoolgirl told the rights group she and her mother were both raped by TPLF fighters who said the attacks were in revenge for atrocities committed against their own families.

"One of them raped me in the courtyard and the other raped my mother inside the house," she said.

"My mother is very sick now, she is very depressed and desperate. We don't speak about what happened; it is impossible."

War crimes?

The investigation follows the publication of an Amnesty report in November which documented sexual assaults by Tigrayan rebels in the Amhara town of Nifas Mewcha.

"Evidence is mounting of a pattern of Tigrayan forces committing war crimes and possible crimes against humanity in areas under their control in the Amhara region from July 2021 onwards.

"This includes repeated incidents of widespread rape, summary killings and looting, including from hospitals," Amnesty's deputy director for East Africa, Sarah Jackson, said.

