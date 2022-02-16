America's coastline will see sea levels rise in the next 30 years by as much as they did in the entire 20th century, with major eastern cities hit regularly with costly floods even on sunny days, a government report has warned.

By 2050, seas lapping against the US shore will be 10 to 12 inches (0.25 to 0.3 metres) higher, with parts of Louisiana and Texas projected to see waters a foot and a half (0.45 metres) higher, according to a 111-page report issued on Tuesday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and six other federal agencies.

"Make no mistake: Sea level rise is upon us," said Nicole LeBoeuf, director of NOAA's National Ocean Service.

The projected increase is especially alarming given that in the 20th century, seas along the Atlantic coast rose at the fastest clip in 2,000 years.

LeBoeuf warned that the cost will be high, pointing out that much of the American economy and 40 percent of the population are along the coast.

However, the worst of the long-term sea-level rise from the melting of ice sheets in Antarctica and Greenland probably won’t kick in until after 2100, said ocean service oceanographer William Sweet, the report's lead author.

Warmer water expands, and the melting ice sheets and glaciers add more water to the world's oceans.

