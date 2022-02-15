The Taliban has declared February 15 a national holiday to mark the anniversary of the Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan –– six months after they stormed into Kabul after the US-backed government collapsed.

After invading on Christmas Eve in 1979, the Red Army pulled out a decade later having lost nearly 15,000 troops fighting Western-backed Mujahideen forces, precipitating a civil war that gave rise to the Taliban and its first stint in power from 1996 to 2001.

Forty years of conflict have left Afghanistan one of the world's most impoverished nations, and the Taliban's return on August 15 coupled with the US freezing its overseas funds plunged the country deeper into a humanitarian crisis.

Anti-US protests

Meanwhile, thousands marched through Afghan cities on Tuesday to protest against President Joe Biden's decision last week to seize almost half the country's overseas assets –– about $3.5 billion –– as compensation for victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks carried out by Al Qaeda that prompted the US-led invasion later that year.

"If someone wants compensation, it should be Afghans," said Mir Afghan Safi, the chairman of the country's forex traders association, as he marched in Kabul.

"Their two towers have been destroyed, but all our districts and all of our country have been destroyed."

The Taliban, which says it wants good relations with Washington after the US withdrawal in August, has called the asset seizure "theft".

Many Afghans agree, including those in exile after fleeing the country to avoid the Taliban's hardline rule.

Some in the crowd chanted "death to America", and "death to Joe Biden".

The Taliban warned late on Monday they would be forced to reconsider their policy towards the United States unless Washington releases the assets.