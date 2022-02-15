Honduran ex-president Juan Orlando Hernandez, whose extradition is sought by the United States for alleged ties with drug traffickers, has surrendered to police after a judge ordered his arrest.

The former leader was given a bulletproof vest by police and handcuffed as he exited his home in the capital Tegucigalpa on Tuesday to be brought before a judge.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Honduran judge ordered the arrest of Hernandez, a judicial spokesman said, adding he must appear before the judge within 24 hours.

A US embassy document, seen by Reuters news agency, said Hernandez was wanted on charges that he participated in a drug-trafficking scheme between 2004 and 2022.