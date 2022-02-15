WORLD
3 MIN READ
Prince Andrew settles sex assault lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre
An out of court settlement has been reached between the British royal and Giuffre, meaning the civil case will not go to a jury trial.
Prince Andrew settles sex assault lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre
Prince Andrew will make a "substantial donation" to a charity established by Giuffre that supports sex trafficking victims. / Reuters Archive
By Sara SLEIMAN
February 15, 2022

Prince Andrew and his longtime accuser Virginia Giuffre have settled a sexual assault lawsuit for an undisclosed sum, according to a US court filing, sparing the disgraced British royal the public humiliation of a trial.

In a letter sent to a New York judge on Tuesday on behalf of both parties, Giuffre's lawyer David Boies wrote that they "have reached an out of court settlement," without revealing the financial terms.

As part of the agreement, the British royal will make a "substantial donation" to a charity established by Giuffre that supports sex trafficking victims, Boies said.

The settlement means the civil case will not go to a jury trial. It also means Andrew, 61, will no longer be questioned under oath by Giuffre's lawyers, who had been due to travel to London next month.

Boies said the respective parties would file a stipulation dismissing the case within 30 days.

The letter makes no mention of Giuffre's accusations. Neither does it admit any guilt on behalf of Andrew or reference the repeated denials he has made.

READ MORE: Prince Andrew accuser slams 'ridiculous excuses'

RECOMMENDED

‘Murky world’ of the rich and powerful

Giuffre, who is now 38, alleged that Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was 17, a minor under US law, at the London home of socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, a friend of Epstein, after a night out dancing in March 2001.

She sued the prince last year for unspecified damages, alleging that she was trafficked to him by Epstein and Maxwell.

In December, Maxwell was convicted of recruiting and grooming young girls to be sexually a bused by Epstein, exposing a murky world of sex trafficking among the rich and powerful.

As well as the London allegations, Giuffre also said Andrew assaulted her at Epstein's home in New York, and on Epstein's private island in the US Virgin Islands.

Last month Andrew was stripped of his honorary military titles and charitable roles after New York Judge Lewis Kaplan denied his plea to dismiss Giuffre's case.

The controversy has embarrassed the British monarchy and overshadowed Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee year in which she marks 70 years on the throne.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth strips 'favourite son' of military roles and HRH title

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'