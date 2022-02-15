New research by a consortium of 28 environmental NGOs found that commercial banks from Japan, the UK, the US, China, India and Canada are responsible for 86 percent of global coal financing and investment.

According to the Global Coal Exit List (GCEL), a database of companies operating in the coal sector, commercial banks have channeled over $1.5 trillion to the industry between January 2019 and November 2021.

NGOs Urgewald, 350.org Japan, Reclaim Finance and 25 other partners added up all corporate lending and underwriting provided to the 1,032 companies on the list, which are involved in activities including coal mining, transport, and operating coal-fired power plants.

Three Japanese banks - Mizuho Financial, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and SMBC Group - were found to be the top three lenders, while Chinese financial institutions are the top 10 underwriters to the coal industry, according to the research.

While the UK claims global leadership on climate change, which it sought to boost with its hosting of the last UN climate change conference (COP26) in October, UK bank Barclays ranks fourth in the “dirty dozen” list drawn up by the NGOs, followed by US bank Citigroup. Four other US banks make it to the top 12 list of coal lenders, while ten of them are also members of the Net Zero Banking Alliance.

The 12 banks account for nearly half of overall lending to companies on the GCEL, amounting to $363 billion provided by 376 global financial institutions.

“It is not enough to make net zero promises for the distant future and only inch towards them reluctantly. The risk of stranded assets and more importantly, the risk of the climate crisis, is too great,” said Eri Watanabe, Japan Finance Campaigner at 350.org.