“Children,” says Professor Emeritus of Linguistics Sumru Ozsoy of Bogazici University, “are not trained or taught in terms of language. They internalise from the day they are born to up to three years the language system of the adults surrounding them.”

She clarifies: “No adult tells them ‘This is how you structure a sentence in Turkish’ and teaches them.”

Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Psychology and Linguistics Dan Slobin of UC Berkeley further explains: “Any child, anywhere in the world, can learn to speak and understand a language simply by interacting with other people who use the language. Two factors are important: (1) hearing the language (or, for deaf children, seeing the language in the form of hand signs), and (2) interacting with speakers (or signers).”

According to Slobin, interaction is “critical” because the child learns what words mean by using them and seeing how people respond, and by trying to follow instructions, make requests, answer questions and more.

In an email interview with TRT World, Slobin says you cannot learn a language just by watching TV: “You need to be part of the conversation. Parents and other caregivers have to engage the child in talk—ask questions, give explanations—and encourage children to ask questions and to talk about their own experiences.”

In a phone interview with TRT World, Ozsoy says there is an assumption that there’s a cognitive system for a language acquisition device. This concept, generative grammar, is one of Noam Chomsky’s propositions: all children are born with a predisposition to acquire a human language.

Ozsoy notes that Chomsky’s theory, which has been around for decades, has been challenged on a regular basis.

“Yet,” she notes, “the challenge remains a challenge.” She further explains that the challengers have not been able to completely disprove Chomsky’s theory, which has undergone modifications during the long time it has been around.

According to Ozsoy, the innateness hypothesis says language is innate to us – not a specific language but Universal Grammar – there is a model of Universal Grammar that every human child is born with. “What the child does is once he or she starts getting the input from his environment the child starts superimposing, mapping the data onto this internal language, internal system. Starts forming his own grammar of his native language.”

Ozsoy says “Chomsky does say and emphasise the significance of primary linguistic data. That the child has to be involved. It does not mean that just because the child is born with this innate system that the child will be able to realise his full potential. No. The child has to be exposed to data.”

So in order for the innate language ability in a child to be triggered, data from the external world is needed. Ozsoy says the child is not born as a blank slate, but picks up cues from its environment. Yet these cues are nothing like learning a new language as an adult, where you learn the grammar and vocabulary in a structured manner. “In learning a second language the learners are exposed in a very formal way.”

Ozsoy says a child’s development is not immediate, that it goes in stages: “He does not come out with a full 10-word sentence at the age of eight months old. But he starts with the first word and then he progresses.“

She notes that even though there have been challenges to Chomsky’s theory of Universal Grammar, which posits that there is an innate mechanism in the human brain that helps children acquire language, it still has not been completely disproven.

Asked about Chomsky, and his predecessor, behaviourist psychologist BF Skinner whom Chomsky opposed, Slobin suggests he finds their work “irrelevant to language development in the 21st century,” pointing out current debates, for example, the differences between intelligent problem-solving and learning by statistical calculation, that create much more curiosity in academia.

Nature and nurture