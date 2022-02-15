At least four civilians have been killed in Syria after the YPG/PKK terrorist group fired a rocket on the opposition-held town of Azaz.

12 more people were injured according to initial reports about the attack on Tuesday.

The injured were transferred to a nearby hospital amid fears that the number of casualties could rise.

Azaz was the target of rockets fired from the nearby city of Tel Rifaat.

Opposition forces responded to the attack with artillery fire on the terror group's positions in Tel Rifaat.

READ MORE:YPG/PKK terror group kidnaps two journalists in Syria