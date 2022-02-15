WORLD
4 MIN READ
Does Russia want war? ‘Of course, not,’ says Putin
The comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin came after the country’s Defence Ministry said it started a pullback of some forces from Ukraine’s borders.
Does Russia want war? ‘Of course, not,’ says Putin
Speaking after meeting with German Chancellor Scholz, Putin said the West agreed to discuss a ban on missile deployment to Europe. / AFP
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
February 15, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia does not want a war in Europe and that is why it put forward proposals on security guarantees.

"Do we want this or not? Of course, not. That is exactly why we put forward proposals for a process of negotiations," Putin told a press conference on Tuesday when asked if there could be a war in Europe following talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Moscow.

Putin also said that he was ready to "work further together" with the West on security issues to de-escalate tensions over Ukraine. "We are ready to go down the negotiations track," Putin told the press conference.

However, he added that Russia "cannot turn a blind eye" to how Washington and NATO "freely interpret" the principle of the indivisibility of security - that no country should strengthen its security at the expense of others.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Kremlin confirmed a pullback of some forces from Ukraine's borders but said the move was planned and stressed Russia would continue to move troops across the country as it saw fit.

READ MORE: NATO sees ‘no sign of de-escalation’ as Russia pulls back some troops

Europe's energy security

Scholz's meeting with Putin comes a day after he travelled to Kiev to shore up support for Ukraine during talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

RECOMMENDED

Western countries for weeks have been sounding the alarm over a build-up of Russian troops around Ukraine and a potential invasion, saying any military action would be met with sweeping economic penalties.

Russia has denied having invasion plans, demanding that the West keep Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations out of the alliance, halt weapons deployments near Russian borders, and roll back forces from Eastern Europe.

The US and its allies have roundly rejected the demands, but offered Russia to engage in talks on ways to bolster security in Europe.

Western power even warned Moscow they could impose sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 - a pipeline set to double supplies of Russian gas to Europe - if Russia attacks Ukraine.

Putin reiterated on Tuesday that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which is still awaiting regulatory approval, is a "purely commercial" project which will strengthen Europe's energy security.

The $11-billion pipeline, which has faced stiff opposition from the United States and some European states, was built last September across the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, but has been idle pending German and EU regulatory clearance.

"This is one of Europe's largest infrastructure projects, aimed at significantly strengthening energy security on the continent," Putin said.

"I have said more than once that this project is purely commercial, and that there are no politics, nor any political tinge, here."

READ MORE: Can Germany and France ease tensions in the Ukrainian crisis?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'