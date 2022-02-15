Israeli forces have shot and killed a Palestinian man in the village of Nabi Saleh in the occupied West Bank’s central city of Ramallah, according to a statement by the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The ministry on Tuesday identified the dead man as Nihad al Barghouti, 20. He sustained two bullet wounds around his pelvis, it said.

Witnesses said Israeli forces used live bullets and tear gas against youth and a young man was injured during the military crackdown.

Israeli military said dozens of Palestinians hurled rocks at soldiers stationed at an army post near the village of Nabi Saleh.

The soldiers "responded with riot dispersal means ... including live fire in order to stop a suspect", the military statement said.

