After French leader Emmanuel Macron’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week, German leader Olaf Scholz paid a visit to Moscow today to try his hand at bringing an end to growing Ukraine escalations.

Both France and Germany are the two leading European Union states, which have their own reasons to calm tensions between Kiev and Moscow. While the states are not able to produce an effective united EU front on the crisis, both countries are seeking greater diplomacy with Moscow when compared to the US, which has a very hawkish approach toward Russia.

In 2015, after fighting killed more than 14,000 in eastern Ukraine under the Minsk process, Germany and France brokered a political agreement which appeared to largely concede to Russian demands, like offering broad autonomy in separatist regions.

The deal also included that Ukraine, which has not had full control over its eastern border since 2014, would only regain access to it should Kiev allow local elections. As a result, since the beginning of the conflict, Germany and France have approached Russia with a more conciliatory tone than the US, seeking an end to the crisis.

But Berlin has more concerns than France regarding a NATO-Russia escalation because much of Germany’s gas demand is supplied by Moscow through Nord Stream, the world’s longest subsea pipeline going through the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany.

“Germany has long resisted giving a NATO perspective to Georgia and Ukraine. Even right now Germany is resisting a lot to give weapons to Ukraine,” says Bulent Guven, a Turkish-German political scientist, due to the country’s dependence on Russian gas.

Unlike France and the UK, who have reportedly sent weapons to Ukraine to back the state against a possible Russian invasion, which some Western officials and analysts expect to happen this week, Germany is not willing to supply any weapons to Kiev. It also shows fractures among European allies over the Ukrainian crisis.

In 2008, Russia invaded parts of Georgia after a pro-Western Rose Revolution toppled the country’s pro-Moscow government. Russia has long opposed both Georgia’s and Ukraine’s membership to NATO, demanding the West to guarantee that both states will not be part of the Western alliance.

Germany’s energy needs

“Germany is moving toward a transformation for renewable energy. As of this year, it stopped operating all of its nuclear plants. Before 2030, Germany also plans to close down its coal-fired power plants. As a result, the country wants to meet its energy demands with renewable energy sources and Russian gas,” Guven tells TRT World.

Compared to Nord Stream, Qatar and the US exports gas to Germany by sea and other means that are far less desirable and sustainable for Berlin’s high energy demand.

While Berlin has expressed its support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty like other NATO members prior to Scholz’s visit to Moscow, promising “very far-reaching measures that will have a significant impact on Russia's economic development opportunities," the German chancellor has conspicuously not mentioned Nord Stream.

Interestingly, even when Scholz’s Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy blasted the Russia-Germany energy link, Nord Stream, as “a geopolitical weapon" during their talks in Kiev, the new German leader was silent on Zelenskyy’s charges.

“He never mentioned Nord Stream because they are dependent on Russian gas,” Guven argues, who is a close friend of Scholz. As a result, Germany has a lot of interests to de-escalate Ukraine tensions, the analyst adds.

The Nord Stream pipeline project is a great concern in the West because it bypasses Ukraine, a Western ally and an enemy of Moscow, weakening Kiev’s hand against the Russians. On the other hand, the project strengthens Russia in terms of supplying gas to Europe.

Under pressure, Scholz will tell Putin that if Russia does not invade Ukraine, everything from Nord Stream to other Russia-Germany economic ties will stay intact and Berlin will work hard to persuade its Western allies to lift the harsh sanctions on Moscow, Guven says.