Iraq's top court has ruled that the law on gas and oil in the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) is against the central government’s constitution and that the revenue from exported oil should be delivered to Baghdad.

According to the Iraqi state news agency INA, the members of the Supreme Federal Court discussed the issue of oil exports from KRG, ruling on Tuesday: “The oil and gas law in the KRG is against the constitution of the federal government (Baghdad) and is not legal.”

The court obligated the KRG government to inform the Oil Ministry and the Financial Audit Court about the oil and gas export agreements.

“The oil revenues exported from the region should be handed over to the Oil Ministry of the central government,” the court ordered.

But Kurdish authorities are unlikely to comply with the ruling, given years of disputes over Baghdad's share of the petrol.

Iraq is the second largest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

