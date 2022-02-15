NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has said indications from Russia it is willing to pursue diplomacy over the Ukraine crisis were positive, but there is no evidence yet of Moscow pulling back troops from the border.

"There are signs from Moscow that diplomacy should continue, this gives grounds for cautious optimism. But so far, we have not seen any sign of de-escalation on the ground," Stoltenberg told journalists on Tuesday.

Stoltenberg warned that Moscow still had "everything in place" to stage an attack on Ukraine at any time, but said the Kremlin "has time to step back from the brink".

"We will continue to monitor and to follow closely what Russia is doing," Stoltenberg said ahead of a meeting of NATO defence ministers on Wednesday.

Russia earlier on Tuesday said it was pulling back some of its forces near the Ukrainian border to their bases, after suggesting a diplomatic solution to its standoff with the West was still possible.

Some forces deployed near Ukraine completed their exercises and were packing up to leave, the Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said, in what could be the first major step towards de-escalation.

