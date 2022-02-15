New US ambassador to Türkiye Jeff Flake has hailed the bilateral ties between Ankara and Washington, saying the two countries "benefit from a close relationship".

Türkiye is a "consequential" country and has "a big role on the global stage," Jeff Flake on Tuesday told Anadolu Agency in an exclusive interview.

"Türkiye is an important ally for us," he stressed, further saying that the security between Ankara and Washington has "strengthened."

With an emphasis on Türkiye's position in NATO, he said it is "an important member of NATO, has been for 70 years. And so we have a lot of shared interests there."

Türkiye has "the second largest F-16 fleet" and is "the third largest contributor in terms of NATO missions," said Flake, who conveyed US Permanent Representative to NATO Julianne Smith's thanks to Türkiye for its role in the alliance.

On the Russia-Ukraine tensions, the US ambassador said, "Türkiye has been steadfast in its support of Ukrainian sovereignty" and Ankara "shares our commitment to a diplomatic solution if we can have one. They have supported that in a big way."

Flake further said that "with threats like we have right now in the region in Ukraine, our relationship with Türkiye is even more important."

READ MORE: Turkey to evaluate alternatives if US turns down F-16 deal

'Very complicated process'